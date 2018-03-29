Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Leading off in opener
Brinson will start in center field and serve as the Marlins' leadoff man in the season opener Thursday against the Cubs, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Though he managed a lowly .236 on-base percentage across 55 plate appearances with the Brewers last season, Brinson will likely be given an extended opportunity to sink or swim atop the Marlins lineup with the 23-year-old viewed as a key piece of Miami's rebuilding effort. The combination of power and speed Brinson displayed throughout his minor-league career makes him a high-ceiling fantasy prospect, but cutting down his strikeout rate will be essential for him to make good on his lofty potential.
