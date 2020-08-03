The Marlins are expected to activate Brinson (undisclosed) from the injured list prior to their next game Tuesday against the Orioles, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Even after having all of its games postponed last week on the heels of a COVID-19 outbreak among the team, Miami will likely be quite shorthanded when it returns to action for a four-game series in Baltimore. The Marlins have already accounted for some of the expected absences in the bullpen by acquiring multiple relievers via trades and waiver claims in recent days, and Brinson is among the rumored position players who will receive a callup as the team looks to field an active 30-man roster. Brinson was removed from contention for the Opening Day roster after missing much of summer camp due to an unspecified issue, but he's been working out with the team for two weeks and should be fully healthy now. Along with Brinson, fellow outfielders Matt Joyce (undisclosed) and Monte Harrison are also expected to be added to the active roster this week.