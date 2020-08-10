Brinson has gone hitless in eight at-bats while starting in three of the Marlins' eight games since he returned from 10-day injured list Aug. 4.

The owner of a 29.5 percent career strikeout rate, Brinson has struck out only once in his nine plate appearances, but there isn't much else positive to say about his early-season performance. More troubling for Brinson is the fact that he hasn't even gotten a longer look from the Marlins, who have chosen to play a 36-year-old on an expiring deal (Matt Joyce) as their primary option in right field over him. Since the Marlins view Brinson as a better defensive fit in right field and Monte Harrison is getting a spin as the team's everyday center fielder, Brinson looks like he'll be limited to short-side platoon work for the time being. Unless Brinson catches fire at the plate in his limited opportunities, he'll be a candidate to move back to the team's alternate training site once Harold Ramirez and/or Garrett Cooper return from the COVID-19 injured list.