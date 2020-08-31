Brinson will start in center field and will bat ninth Monday against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Brinson started in the Marlins' previous three games while platoon mate Matt Joyce moved to the bench as Miami faced off against a trio of left-handed starting pitchers, but manager Don Mattingly will make room for both outfielders in the lineup for Monday's make-up game with New York. With Jon Berti getting the day off, Brinson will shift over to center field to clear room in right field for Joyce. Brinson recorded one hit in each of his past three starts, but he's still slashing a lowly .200/.273/.325 over his 44 plate appearances on the season.