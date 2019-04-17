Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Looking lost at plate again
Brinson went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Tuesday's loss to the Cubs.
Over his last seven games, Brinson has gone just 1-for-21 with 12 strikeouts against two walks. The 24-year-old's athleticism and upside remain intriguing, but he now sports a .197/.246/.262 slash line and has yet to hit a homer or steal a base on the year. Until he learns to make even semi-consistent contact, he doesn't belong on an active fantasy roster.
