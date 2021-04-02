Brinson is part of the Marlins' initial 26-man roster, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.
The 26-year-old's shaky hit tool and plate discipline have prevented him from turning his elite athleticism into big-league production, but Brinson still broke camp in a bench role after slashing .258/.343/.484 this spring with a 3:7 BB:K through 35 plate appearances. It will likely take an injury to one of the Marlins' starting outfielders for Brinson to see significant playing time.
