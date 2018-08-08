Manager Don Mattingly said Wednesday that he is optimistic Brinson (hip) will be back in action "by or in September," Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Brinson has been on the shelf since early July due to a right hip bone bruise and appears to be a few weeks out from a potential return. Mattingly added that it would be ideal if Brinson could record about 100 at-bats over the rest of the season. Across 84 games this year, Brinson has hit just .186/.232/.338 with 10 home runs and 30 RBI.