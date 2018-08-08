Marlins' Lewis Brinson: May remain out until September
Manager Don Mattingly said Wednesday that he is optimistic Brinson (hip) will be back in action "by or in September," Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Brinson has been on the shelf since early July due to a right hip bone bruise and appears to be a few weeks out from a potential return. Mattingly added that it would be ideal if Brinson could record about 100 at-bats over the rest of the season. Across 84 games this year, Brinson has hit just .186/.232/.338 with 10 home runs and 30 RBI.
More News
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Battling bone bruise•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Not cleared for baseball activities•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Lands on DL with hip issue•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Swats 10th homer Friday•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Situated on bench•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Not in lineup Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...