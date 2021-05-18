The Marlins placed Brinson on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to an unspecified issue.

Miami may provide a more detailed explanation behind Brinson's placement on the IL in the coming days, but the lack of an injury designation could mean that the outfielder is sidelined due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Magneuris Sierra will pick up his sixth straight start in center field Tuesday in Philadelphia while Brinson is unavailable, according to Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com reports.