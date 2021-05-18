The Marlins placed Brinson on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to an unspecified issue.

Miami may provide a more detailed explanation behind Brinson's placement on the IL in the coming days, but the lack of an injury designation could mean that the outfielder is sidelined due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Magneuris Sierra will pick up his sixth straight start in center field Tuesday in Philadelphia while Brinson is unavailable, according to Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com reports.

More News