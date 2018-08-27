Brinson (hip) moved his rehab to Triple-A New Orleans and played back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday, going a collective 3-for-8 with two extra-base hits in those contests.

Brinson played all nine innings in center field Sunday and now has 10 rehab appearances in total under his belt, suggesting that the bruised right hip that has sidelined him since early July is no longer much of a concern. The Marlins will likely bring Brinson back from the 10-day disabled list by Saturday, when teams can activate any player on the 40-man roster without making a corresponding transaction. Magneuris Sierra and Isaac Galloway have been acting as the Marlins' primary center fielders in recent weeks, but with both providing little offensive production during that time, Brinson shouldn't have any trouble reclaiming an everyday role once activated.