The Marlins will call up Brinson from their alternate site ahead of Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

He'll be joining the 26-man active roster as a replacement for Starling Marte, who will be shuttled to the 10-day injured list after he was diagnosed with a fractured rib Monday. Brinson and Magneuris Sierra are the primary candidates to fill in for Marte as Miami's everyday center fielder, but expect both to hit near the bottom of the lineup in any starts they might receive.