Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Needs to produce this season
Brinson isn't guaranteed to stay on the Marlins' roster all season if he struggles at the plate again, Andre Fernandez of The Miami Herald reports.
After watching Christian Yelich win an MVP in Milwaukee last year, the Marlins are understandably anxious for the centerpiece of the package they got for him to step up. Brinson was just the fourth major leaguer in the last 60 years to hit below .200 in 380 or more at-bats as a rookie, and if he has similar struggles in 2019, manager Don Mattingly made it clear Wednesday that a stint in the minors is on the table. For his part, Brinson is confident he can raise his game as a sophomore. "I was just trying to figure myself out last year," said Brinson. "Obviously, I had some growing pains. It's something I had to go through and everybody's gone through it at some point in their career. I'm kind of happy it was my rookie year. But now I know how to deal with it, and now I can grow from it and move on."
