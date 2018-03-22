Marlins' Lewis Brinson: No concern following removal
Brinson said that he was struck on the helmet flap with the ball while sliding into third base but that he will be "just fine," Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Brinson exited Thursday's contest after being hit on a relay throw during his triple. It doesn't appear as though Brinson or the team is too concerned about his status, and that he was removed from the game for precautionary purposes. Expect to see him back in the lineup Friday or Saturday.
