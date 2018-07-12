Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Not cleared for baseball activities
Brinson (hip) isn't expected to resume baseball activities until the weekend, Max Goodman of MLB.com reports.
Brinson has been sidelined for a week with right hip inflammation and won't be activated from the 10-day disabled list when first eligible Saturday. Though Brinson has yet to get back on the field, Marlins manager Don Mattingly suggested the center fielder's condition hasn't taken a turn for the worse. Should he resume hitting and fielding drills within the next few days, Brinson would have a good shot at returning from the DL in time for the Marlins' first game of the second half July 20 against the Rays.
