Brinson will need to play his way onto the big-league roster this spring, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

With the Marlins planning to give Jonathan Villar a long look in center field this spring and the roster featuring a grab-bag of options for the corner outfield spots, Brinson could suddenly find himself as the odd man out if he doesn't show improvement at the plate, despite his impressive physical tools. The 25-year-old has a career .183/.238/.293 slash line through 708 plate appearances in the majors, and he's posted a K% north of 29 percent in each of his two seasons with Miami. If Brinson can't start making more contact, another stint to Triple-A could be in the cards.