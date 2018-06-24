Brinson will not start Sunday in Colorado, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Brinson has maintained a near everyday role in the Marlins' lineup despite an anemic .176/.220/.324 slash line, as Miami has little reason not to let their young players learn on the job. His nine homers are respectable but not enough to overcome his deficiencies even in deep leagues, and he's disappointingly stolen just a single base. J.B. Shuck will play center field Sunday.

