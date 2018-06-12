Brinson is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Giants, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Brinson is riding a small hot streak, hitting .286/.323/.714 since the start of the month, though most of that production came in a two-homer game on June 6 against the Cardinals. Despite the recent uptick in his performance, Brinson's season line still sits at an anemic .169/.215/.315. J.B. Shuck will get the start in center field in his place.