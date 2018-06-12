Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Not starting Tuesday
Brinson is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Giants, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Brinson is riding a small hot streak, hitting .286/.323/.714 since the start of the month, though most of that production came in a two-homer game on June 6 against the Cardinals. Despite the recent uptick in his performance, Brinson's season line still sits at an anemic .169/.215/.315. J.B. Shuck will get the start in center field in his place.
More News
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Blasts two home runs Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Joins lineup late Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Out again Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Heads to bench Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Add Rondon and Rodon
Hector Rondon took a big step towards claiming the Astros closer role over the weekend, while...