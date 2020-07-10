Brinson has yet to make an appearance at summer camp for the Marlins, Jordan MacPherson of The Miami Herald reports.

The club hasn't offered any reason for Brinson's absence, which inevitably creates speculation it's COVID-related. The 26-year-old was fighting for playing time in right field after two extremely disappointing seasons in the majors, but if he's unavailable for Opening Day it could create an opening for Monte Harrison to leapfrog him on the club's depth chart.