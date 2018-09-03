Brinson went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Monday's win over the Phillies.

Brinson tied the game up at 1-1 with his run-scoring single in the second inning before coming around to score the eventual game-winning run later in the frame. The young outfielder, who is hitting just .196/.240/.346 this season, has now recorded a hit in all three games since returning from the disabled list at the beginning of September, going 5-for-11 with a double over those contests.