Marlins' Lewis Brinson: On bench Monday
Brinson will get his second day off of the year Monday against the Yankees, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Cameron Maybin will slide over to center field, with J.B. Shuck getting the start in right. Brinson is slumping to start the year, hitting .131/.185/.131 through 66 plate appearances, good for a -14 wRC+. His .195 BABIP is partially to blame, but his combination of a 30.3 percent strikeout rate and 4.5 percent walk rate is the main thing holding him back. The rebuilding Marlins will give him plenty of chances to work through his struggles, though he won't be usable in most fantasy formats until his numbers improve.
