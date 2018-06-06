Brinson is not in the lineup against St. Louis on Wednesday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Brinson will remain on the bench for the third time in the past four games as J.B. Shuck gets another start in center field. During Tuesday's outing, Brinson came on as a pinch hitter, but struck out in his lone plate appearance. Over the course 58 games this year, he's hitting just .161/.209/.281 with seven home runs, 19 RBI and one stolen base.