Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Out of Sunday's lineup
Brinson is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Orioles.
Brinson has made four consecutive starts in center field, going 5-for-18 at the plate with three RBI over that span. He'll ride the pine for the final game of the series, however, giving way to Cameron Maybin in center field.
More News
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Cracks two triples in Friday's win•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Blasts two home runs Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Joins lineup late Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Out again Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...