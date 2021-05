Brinson went 2-for-4 with a double and a three-run home run in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

The athletic but contact-averse outfielder recorded his first homer, and first multi-hit game, of the season. In 16 contests since being called up, Brinson is hitting .200 (8-for-40) with two runs scored and four RBI with a 1:9 BB:K, but he'll likely continue to see regular playing time until Starling Marte (ribs) gets healthy.