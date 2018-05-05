Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Pops fourth homer Friday
Brinson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Reds.
It's his fourth homer of the season, and Brinson's .175/.241/.311 slash line is a direct result of his contact issues -- including one strikeout Friday, he has 39 Ks in 30 games and a 34.8 percent strikeout rate. Until the 23-year-old improves in that category, he'll have a tough time supplying consistent fantasy value.
