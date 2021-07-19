Brinson was recalled by the Marlins on Monday and will bat seventh and play left field against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Brinson has shown no signs of breaking out in 69 plate appearances at the big-league level this season, hitting just .221/.232/.353 with 21 strikeouts and a single walk. He could get some more opportunities in left field in the near future due to the absence of both Jesus Sanchez (undisclosed) and Garrett Cooper (elbow), but it's difficult to envision him providing much fantasy value.