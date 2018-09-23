Brinson went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 6-0 victory over Cincinnati.

Brinson plated the first run of the ballgame on an infield single in the third inning. He finished the weekend 3-for-11 with two RBI, walk and three strikeouts. The 24-year-old carries a .203/.243/.347 slash line with 11 home runs through 103 games into the final week of the regular season.