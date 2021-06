Brinson (finger) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday.

Brinson had been on the injured list since May 18 due to a sprained left middle finger, but he went 2-for-6 with a double, a run and two strikeouts across two games during a rehab assignment at the Triple-A level. He'll remain with Triple-A Jacksonville but could return to the major-league club as outfield depth at some point.