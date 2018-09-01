Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Returns from disabled list
Brinson (hip) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list on Saturday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Brinson had been out since early July with a hip bruise. Prior to the injury, he was hitting a miserable .186/.232/.338 through 84 games, though the 24-year-old's prospect pedigree means he'll likely be given plenty of at-bats down the stretch.
