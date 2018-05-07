Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Rides pine Monday
Brinson is not in the lineup Monday against the Cubs, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Brinson continues to struggle with the bat, compiling just four hits in the past seven games. He'll head to the bench for a night off Monday, allowing Cameron Maybin to pick up a start in center field for the evening.
