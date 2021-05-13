Brinson isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Brinson will be out of the lineup for a second straight game after he went 1-for-8 with three strikeouts in his last two contests. Magneuris Sierra will start in center field and bat eighth.
More News
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Accounts for lone run•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Good to go Sunday•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Battling sore finger•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Pops first homer of year•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Sits for second straight day•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Getting look in everyday role•