Brinson was traded to the Marlins on Thursday along with Monte Harrison, Isan Diaz and Jordan Yamamoto in exchange for Christian Yelich.

Brinson, who was the Brewers' top prospect, is the biggest piece coming back to the Marlins for their star outfielder, though Diaz and Harrison are also well-regarded prospects. The 23-year-old made his major-league debut last season, but he was ultimately sent back to the minors after struggling in limited at-bats. Still, he's one of baseball's top prospects and brings impressive speed and power to the table. Brinson should be in contention to open the season as Miami's starting center fielder and has the upside to contribute if he's afforded consistent playing time.