Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Sent to Marlins
Brinson was traded to the Marlins on Thursday along with Monte Harrison, Isan Diaz and Jordan Yamamoto in exchange for Christian Yelich.
Brinson, who was the Brewers' top prospect, is the biggest piece coming back to the Marlins for their star outfielder, though Diaz and Harrison are also well-regarded prospects. The 23-year-old made his major-league debut last season, but he was ultimately sent back to the minors after struggling in limited at-bats. Still, he's one of baseball's top prospects and brings impressive speed and power to the table. Brinson should be in contention to open the season as Miami's starting center fielder and has the upside to contribute if he's afforded consistent playing time.
More News
-
Brewers' Lewis Brinson: Throwing and hitting in rehab•
-
Brewers' Lewis Brinson: Begins rehab in Phoenix•
-
Brewers' Lewis Brinson: Out 4-6 weeks with hamstring strain•
-
Brewers' Lewis Brinson: Nursing left leg injury•
-
Brewers' Lewis Brinson: Blasts two homers Sunday•
-
Brewers' Lewis Brinson: Sent back to minors•
-
12-team H2H Mock Results
Check out our live Fantasy Baseball mock draft in progress.
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
With draft prep season gearing up, we gathered a group of experts for a 12-team 5x5 Rotisserie...
-
Ranking top 100 in dynasty
Starting a dynasty league? Or looking to trade in one or maybe just narrow down your keepers?...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Dozen value targets
Heath Cummings offers 12 sleepers who look like they'll be undervalued in Fantasy Baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Relief pitcher is its own animal, valued mostly for its impact in one category. Scott White...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
The way the starting pitcher role has evolved over the last five years, the delineation between...