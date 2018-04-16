Brinson will sit for a few days to work on things in the batting cage, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Brinson has struggled greatly so far this year, hitting .131/.185/.131 through 66 plate appearances while striking out 30.3 percent of the time. The rebuilding Marlins will likely be patient with him, but they'll give him a few days off to work on his swing. He could return to the lineup Thursday in Milwaukee.