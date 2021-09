Brinson remains on the bench for Friday's game against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Brinson briefly provided reason to believe that he'd finally figured things out at the plate, as he hit .338/.395/.649 over his first 23 games since the All-Star break. He's crashed hard since then, hitting .143/.213/.214 over his last 17 contests. Bryan De La Cruz will start in center field.