Brinson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com reports.
Brinson appeared in line to get a look as the Marlins' everyday center fielder when Starling Marte (rib) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, but manager Don Mattingly may have already abandoned that plan. After going 2-for-14 with three strikeouts in his first five games since his call-up, Brinson finds himself on the bench for the second day in a row. Adam Duvall will slide over from the corner outfield to cover center field in the series finale.
