Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Sits for third straight
Brinson is still sitting Saturday against the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Brinson sits for the third straight contest, with Isaac Galloway starting on each occasion. Brinson clearly needs to figure something out, with his season slash line sitting at .190/.239/.254 through 20 games. It's unclear when he's expected to return to the lineup.
