Brinson (foot) will sit Saturday against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

A foot contusion knocked Brinson out of Friday's contest and may wind up marking the end of his season. He's made no progress at the plate this year, hitting .174/.238/.223 with zero homers in 246 plate appearances. Jon Berti gets the nod in center field.

