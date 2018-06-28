Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Situated on bench
Brinson is not in the starting nine against Arizona on Thursday, MLB.com's Joe Frisaro reports.
Brinson will retreat to the bench after going 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts during Wednesday's contest. In his absence, J.B. Shuck will man center field and bat seventh.
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Not in lineup Sunday•
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Out of Sunday's lineup•
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Cracks two triples in Friday's win•
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Not starting Tuesday•
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Not in Saturday's lineup•
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Blasts two home runs Wednesday•
