Brinson went 1-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, a run scored and a walk Wednesday but the Marlins still lost to the Braves 29-9.

Brinson took Tommy Milone deep in the third for a three-run shot to left. It was just his second home run of the season as the 26-year-old upped his slash line to .237/.297/.390 with two home runs and six RBI across 59 at-bats as he continues to split time in right field with Matt Joyce.