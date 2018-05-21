Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Smashes grand slam
Brinson went 2-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and one run scored Sunday in the loss to the Braves.
Brinson came through with a grand slam in the fourth inning to give the Marlins a 6-0 lead. He's struggled through the first few months of the 2018 campaign, slashing .168/.213/.297 through 44 games, although he's likely still adjusting to his first full season in the big leagues. Brinson has shown flashes of power, as he's hit six home runs to go with 17 RBI in 155 at-bats.
More News
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Swats fifth homer Thursday•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Rides pine Monday•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Pops fourth homer Friday•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Clubs third homer Saturday•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Goes yard twice Thursday•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Back in action Thursday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...