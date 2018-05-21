Brinson went 2-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and one run scored Sunday in the loss to the Braves.

Brinson came through with a grand slam in the fourth inning to give the Marlins a 6-0 lead. He's struggled through the first few months of the 2018 campaign, slashing .168/.213/.297 through 44 games, although he's likely still adjusting to his first full season in the big leagues. Brinson has shown flashes of power, as he's hit six home runs to go with 17 RBI in 155 at-bats.