Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Starts again Friday
Brinson is in the lineup for the second straight game Friday against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Brinson had sat in favor of Isaac Galloway for five out of six games but may now be reclaiming his starting role. Brinson has so far failed to improve on last season's .199/.240/.338 line, hitting an even worse .188/.243/.246.
