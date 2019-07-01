Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Still surging at Triple-A
Brinson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday in Triple-A New Orleans' 10-6 loss to Memphis.
Brinson has slugged 12 home runs and amassed 26 extra-base hits in total in his 54 games with New Orleans since his April 30 demotion. The 25-year-old no longer has much to prove in the upper levels of the minors, but his persistent contact woes put a damper on his ability to realize his full fantasy potential at the big-league level. The Marlins may want to see Brinson reduce his 28.7 percent strikeout rate in the Pacific Coast League before giving him another chance as their everyday center fielder.
