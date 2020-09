Brinson remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Braves, Andre Fernandez of Sirius XM Radio reports.

Brinson had been in the lineup for three of the Marlins' last four games, but each of those starting assignments came against left-handed pitchers. The 26-year-old still looks to be stuck in the short side of a platoon in the corner outfield with Matt Joyce, who will bat fourth Monday against Braves rookie right-hander Ian Anderson.