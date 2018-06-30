Brinson went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's win over the Mets.

The homer was his 10th of the season but first since June 6, ending a 20-game drought. Brinson's .187/.230/.348 slash line and 30.6 percent strikeout rate on the season remain dreadful, but the Marlins will continue to let him take his lumps in the majors as they attempt to turn his elite athletic tools into consistent production.