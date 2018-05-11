Brinson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Thursday's loss to the Braves.

The homer was his fifth of the season, but his first in Marlins Park. Brinson's .172/.229/.331 slash line and 7:46 BB:K in 35 games remain eyesores, but Miami seems content to live with the extensive growing pains its 24-year-old center fielder is experiencing in his first full big-league campaign.