Brinson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during a 5-3 win over the Phillies in the second game of Friday's doubleheader.

After getting routed 11-0 in the matinee, the Marlins put up more of a fight in the nightcap, with Brinson's blast off Heath Hembree in the third inning providing the team's first offense of the day. The 26-year-old outfielder has shown some marginal improvement in his plate discipline in 2020, but Brinson is still only slashing .238/.294/.429 through 68 plate appearances with three homers, two steals, seven RBI and nine runs. Time is running out for him to demonstrate that he can turn his athletic tools into actual production.