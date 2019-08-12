Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Swipes first bag
Brinson went 1-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.
Hitting eighth in front of the pitcher led to Brinson's first free passes in the majors since mid-April, and getting on base three times finally allowed him to steal his first base of the season for the Marlins. The 25-year-old's elite athleticism is easy to dream on, but he's still slashing only .179/.233/.179 with a 30 percent strikeout rate in eight games since his latest promotion.
