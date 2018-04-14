Brinson went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's win over the Pirates.

He'd been 0-for-25 in his previous seven games, while the steal was his first of the season. The Marlins have little to lose by letting Brinson work through any growing pains, but his .151/.211/.151 slash line through 13 games suggests he's best left on the bench or on waivers for now in most redraft fantasy formats.

