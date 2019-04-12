Brinson is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Phillies, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Brinson started the first 13 games of the season in center field but will head to the bench with Jake Arrieta taking the mound for the Phillies. The 24-year-old's struggles at the plated have continued during his second season in Miami as he is slashing .234/.250/.298 with 14 strikeouts in 48 plate appearances.