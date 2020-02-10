Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Viewed as top candidate for CF job
Brinson enters spring training as the favorite to claim the Marlins' everyday center-field job, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
The top prize for the Marlins in the January 2018 deal that sent Christian Yelich to Milwaukee, Brinson has thus far failed to meet expectations during his time in Miami. The 25-year-old actually saw his numbers dive further south in his second season in Miami, contributing an ugly .173/.236/.221 slash line while striking out in 29.8 percent of his 248 plate appearances at the big-league level in 2019. More than anything, the investment the Marlins have in Brinson will give him the leg up on the starting job, but he'll likely need a big spring to hold off utility man Jon Berti for the job. In addition to Berti, prospects Monte Harrison and Victor Victor Mesa loom as potential threats to Brinson at some point in 2020.
