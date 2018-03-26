Brinson was informed Sunday by manager Don Mattingly that he will be the Marlins' Opening Day center fielder, Craig Davis of The Sun-Sentinel reports.

No surprise here, as Brinson wasn't really challenged by any of the other candidates in camp. The 23-year-old was the centerpiece of the Christian Yelich trade in the offseason after slashing .331/.400/.562 with 13 homers and 11 steals in 76 games for Triple-A Colorado Springs in 2017, although his numbers in his big-league debut with the Brewers (.106/.236/.277) were decidedly less impressive. Brinson has the upside to produce a 20-20 season in his first full MLB campaign, although his contact issues could make him a significant batting average risk.