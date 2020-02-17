Brinson won't start in center field on Opening Day, as manager Don Mattingly said Monday that Jonathan Villar is expected to play the position, Andersen Pickard of MLB Daily Dish reports.

The news doesn't necessarily mean that Brinson won't fill a starting role somewhere, as Brian Anderson will likely play third base with Villar in the outfield, opening up a spot in right field. Brinson appears to be competing with Matt Joyce, Garrett Cooper and possibly Matt Kemp for that spot. He'll have to see a major offensive improvement if he's to stick there, however, as his anemic .183/.238/.293 line through 205 career big-league games doesn't come close to passable in center field, let alone a corner spot.