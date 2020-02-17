Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Won't be starting center fielder
Brinson won't start in center field on Opening Day, as manager Don Mattingly said Monday that Jonathan Villar is expected to play the position, Andersen Pickard of MLB Daily Dish reports.
The news doesn't necessarily mean that Brinson won't fill a starting role somewhere, as Brian Anderson will likely play third base with Villar in the outfield, opening up a spot in right field. Brinson appears to be competing with Matt Joyce, Garrett Cooper and possibly Matt Kemp for that spot. He'll have to see a major offensive improvement if he's to stick there, however, as his anemic .183/.238/.293 line through 205 career big-league games doesn't come close to passable in center field, let alone a corner spot.
More News
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Viewed as top candidate for CF job•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Sitting out season finale•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Sitting Saturday•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Leaves with bruised foot•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Not in starting nine•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, busts in 2020
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, advice, guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Top 150 dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes...